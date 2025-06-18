Switch 2 Hackers Have Broken ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ With Crazy Autobuild Sharing Exploit

Modders have broken the autobuild sharing feature in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 edition. An exploit using modded consoles has allowed players to share prohibited items, including Ganon as an NPC! The dubious QR codes are now flooding TOTK Switch 2 players.

‘TOTK’ Switch 2 Autobuild Sharing Feature Has been Broken By Modded Switch 1 Consoles

Screenshot: Reddit Formal-Code2341

The massive TOTK Switch 2 exploit was first discovered on the tearsofthekingdom subreddit. In a thread titled “TOTK autobuild sharing is so broken,” user ‘Formal-Code2341‘ shared a picture of their game, which featured three Ganon NPCs spawned in around Link. In a second screenshot, the topic creator was able to generate hundreds of Epona mounts into their overworld.

According to the Tears of the Kingdom player, the exploit uses the game’s autobuild sharing feature. Users with modded games are able to generate QR codes, which then allow them to share illegal items with other players. But wait, you might be asking yourself: isn’t the Switch 2 currently impossible to hack? This is true. However, the Switch 2 TOTK exploit is being created by owners of modded Switch 1 consoles.

Screenshot: Reddit Aster

User ‘Aster‘ explained more in-depth how this is specifically being done. “The autobuild editing website for those with access to their save files lets you change which actors are used. This includes any generally ineligible actor. Inject it to a modded Switch and then perform local save transfer to an unmodded Switch. Then another save transfer to the Switch 2 edition, and voila, modded autobuild. Odd that they don’t have autobuild legitimacy verification, considering MNF and weapons with illegal modifiers are banned.”

‘Tears of The Kingdom’ Hyrule Engineering Is A Game-Changer

Screenshot: Reddit Formal-Code2341

In the Reddit thread, the user who found the Switch 2 exploit revealed that the QR codes were found on the Hyrule Engineering Discord. If you are wondering what HE is, then you are missing out. The community is dedicated to creating the best autobuild codes for the Nintendo RPG, and they are seriously impressive!

It should also be pointed out that not all autobuild codes use exploits in the Hyrule Engineering community. In fact, players often share incredible builds that can be a complete game-changer. I highly recommend checking out the HyruleEngineering subreddit, which posts QR codes directly on the forum.

Screenshot: Reddit osh-kosh-ganache

Only time will tell whether Nintendo will clamp down on the TOTK Switch 2 exploit. After all, the company has gone to great lengths to crack down on modders hacking the new system. Although a player really has to look for the QR codes, as Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t have an online search function. Still, it’s pretty fascinating how modded Switch 1 consoles are already breaking TOTK on the Switch 2.