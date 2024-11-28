Swoly’s Black Friday Sale Will Save You Money and Help You Gain Muscle All at Once

Alright fine, I’ll admit it: I like creatine gummies. Sure, I’m trying to eat clean, but I can’t help but want to eat a gummy every now and then (or daily, sue me). Luckily, Swoly’s Creatine Gummies are the perfect blend of my favorite guilty pleasure and one of the most effective workout supplements you can take.

This Black Friday, Swoly is looking to ruin my diet by offering a great sale on their delicious gummies. Until 12/1, you can save 35% on these awesome workout supplements by using code BF2024 at checkout.

These gummies come packed with 4g of good ol’ fashioned creatine monohydrate per serving. For those who don’t know, creatine is considered one of the three best supplements you can take for building or maintaining muscle, alongside caffeine and whey protein.

Swoly Creatine Gummies

Why eat a Haribo when you can have Swoly’s Creatine Gummies and get jacked like cheese? These gummies come in a tasty strawberry flavor that’ll make you wish they had less creatine in each gummy so you have an excuse to eat more.

Swoly’s Creatine Gummies come with 2.5g of added sugar so that they taste good without impinging on your clean eating. They’re only 15 calories per serving too, so they’re negligible when you’re counting your calories.

While you can always consume creatine in a powder form like Tony Montana, why not have some gummies? As someone who counts his calories, I appreciate every chance I get to consume a pseudo-desert and trick my brain into thinking I’m pigging out.

I’ve been taking creatine for about 5 months now and the difference is noticeable. I feel like I have an extra rep in the tank for everything I do, except for the demon that is the pendulum squat (who made that machine, the devil??).

If you want to add a workout supplement to your diet but don’t want another powder, we’d highly recommend the Swoly Creatine Gummies.

You can snack on them whenever you want, they have a solid amount of creatine (you can have one extra if you weigh above 200 lbs. for more creatine), and this Black Friday, you can save 35% on both a single purchase and a subscription by using code BF2024 at checkout.



