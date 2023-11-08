A Review of ‘Swoveralls,’ the Overall Sweatpants I Can’t Help But Love

I’m no high-maintenance hottie, rolling up to JFK in heels and full glam, but I am morally opposed to looking like a complete slob in public. How’re you ever going to get upgraded to first class or meet the love of your life when you’re still wearing last night’s pajamas and didn’t bother brushing your hair? (Spoiler: You won’t.) If you split the difference between “looking so babely that the hottie in line pays for your Starbucks” and “being the most comfortable person on the plane in a Snuggie,” then you land right at sweatpant overalls—or Swoveralls, as they’re formally known.

When I was made aware of Swoverall’s existence, my lip curled in its instinctual scowl, inherited from centuries of unsatisfied Jews—always skeptical. But, I thought to myself, if there’s anyone on the planet that can make this Frankenstein’s monster of two historically schlubby pieces look effortlessly chic, ‘tis I, VICE shopping writer and delusionally extroverted Scorpio-extraordinaire. But let me tell you something I learned as a barely legal teen who just moved to the Big Apple: If you do absolutely anything with enough confidence, it will land—just ask any nightclub bouncer.

But, as it turns out, it’s actually not that hard to rock a pair of overall sweatpants with swagger. All it really comes down to is picking the right color, and pairing it with the right—ideally minimal—accessories. At first, I was still a bit apprehensive, wondering if Swoveralls are only acceptable on college campuses. I smashed “add to cart” on a classic black pair and waited. All week, I imagined how I could wear them, strutting around in all my cute little outfits.

When they arrived, they were even better than I’d imagined. They felt much more like a luxury item than I was expecting, and the cotton blend was heavy (in a good way) and super soft, and the cleanly finished lines and attention to detail were a nice touch. There’s also a secret stash pocket and zipper fly which, I imagine, greatly cuts down the amount of time people with penises have to spend in tiny airplane bathrooms, since they don’t have to take their overalls off every time they go. They also fit just how you’d want—not clinging or digging in, and not unflatteringly baggy, but slightly oversized to up the “cool” factor. I obeyed the brand’s sizing chart and ordered a size smaller than I normally would and again, I was pleasantly surprised.

The author, rocking her surprisingly swaggy Swoveralls. Photo by the author

I happily pulled them on, immediately feeling comfy as hell. I then rocked up to JFK, fully fitted in my new Swoveralls, a little off-the-shoulder striped tee, and some classic white Nike’s.

They were a huge hit. I was comfortable the entire trip, and even made a ton of friends at the bar before my flight. We bonded over a Dirty Shirley or three, and laughed—which never would’ve happened if I had showed up looking like an unkempt schlub. So, thank you Swoveralls, my new cheat code for looking cute (but not try-hard) on flights, at the dog park, and on Hot Girl walks.

They also make Swovie Shorts for summer, and just debuted a brand new style—Comfyalls that are perfect for colder months. It’s essentially a soft, sweatpant version of Carhartt coveralls because as we all know, Carhartt’s are on, and the drip doesn’t sleep, even if you need to. So this season, we’re binge-watching, tailgating, and pillow-forting in our Comfyalls.

In short, Swoveralls are the greatest thing to happen to people who want to be comfortable and look hot since we accepted the term “athleisure.”

