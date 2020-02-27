There’s Now a TikTok for Porn

From a preference for credit cards over cash to online dating, we live in an age that is all about the swipes. We are guilty of short attention spans, indecisiveness and an openness to exploring options, and guiltier of engrossing ourselves in cringe content like TikTok. Now, a new app wants to capitalise on our behaviours.

Meet SWYP, the lovechild of TikTok and YouPorn (which is owned by the proprietors of Pornhub) that is set to revolutionise the adult video market. Think TikTok, but instead of sadbois moaning about their heartbreaks, you’re privy to the adult kind of moaning (unless, of course, teary e-boys are what you’re into, in which case, you’ll probably find some of that too).

Videos by VICE

YouPorn SWYP is a new porn app that essentially adopts the tried and tested TikTok model of scrolling through short videos, except it incorporates all the “visually enticing” A-rated action you’d have to stock up on your hard drive in the past. Releasing itself from the shackles of specific categories, the app creates an online playground of content for the user to mindlessly scroll through. Just like the performers in its videos, the app starts off with baring it all, allowing the user to swipe up through a variety of videos. However, if a particular one catches their fancy, the user can swipe left to watch the rest of it. This system also lets the app understand the user’s consumption patterns—whether they’re more into boobs, big dicks or BDSM—and accordingly tailors a feed that can satisfy their sexual cravings. The idea is to make the browsing process more seamless and “distraction-free”, so the only thing grabbing your attention is exactly what you’re into.

This app is a game changer because it not only caters to a generation that is used to its streaming platforms providing recommended watchlists with its machine learning recommendation engine, but also makes mobile porn more accessible to all those who just want to whet their appetite without committing to watching the whole act. But like most disruptors, it’s getting cock-blocked by an industry of apps that censor nudity in the name of porn. So, to bypass the blocks of app stores, YouPorn SWYP is designed as a web-based app which users can open using a web browser, and also save as a shortcut on their home screen. We don’t know just how far and wide this app will spread, but this is one way to keep the content—and us—coming.

Follow Shamani Joshi on Instagram.