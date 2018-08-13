Sydney Hip Hop Artist ‘Scepaz’ Dies After Samurai Sword Attack

On Friday afternoon a 30-year-old man was seen staggering from a Forest Lodge home and onto the street. He was bleeding profusely from his forehead and collapsed on Hereford Street, dying soon after. The man was later identified as Jett McKee, aka hip-hop artist Scepaz, who is also co-founder of independent label, Sub Conscious Records.

On Monday, a 23-year-old woman and 28-year-old man handed themselves into Newtown Police Station. The woman was charged with murder, while the guy was taken to hospital with a pre-existing injury. He’s expected to be charged once discharged from hospital.

All reports are calling the incident a “bungled home invasion.” The ABC is also reporting that a replica pistol was recovered from the crime scene, possibly used by Scepaz. Knuckle dusters and a balaclava were also recovered.

At this point it’s unknown whether Scepaz was running from his own property, or attempting to break into someone else’s. Witnesses only report seeing a man and woman following Scepaz out onto the road, before the man pulled out a samurai sword. Police have refused to specify how the victim died.

There’s currently a slew of condolences flooding in for Scepaz. Hau Latukefu, host of the Hip Hop Show on Triple J posted this emotional comment on Monday:

“Over the weekend, I was saddened to hear the passing of Sydney artist, Scepaz. I would see him at gigs, play his music on the show and he was always respectful. I know how hard it is to lose a loved one, especially at such a young age, so I’d like to wish strength & love to his family, crew and supporters. Blessings.”