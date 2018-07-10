Sydney Restaurant Fined $2,200 for Dumping Unconscious Women on Footpath

It started when two women arrived at the Gangnam Station Korean restaurant one evening last November. The restaurant is known along Liverpool Street for cheap shots, and the women started by ordering two of “The Peach,” which is something involving fake peach flavour and soju (Korean vodka).

Over the next 40 minutes the women drank eight of these each, which rendered both of them very, extremely drunk. Then the following photos, presented by NSW’s Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority on Monday, show one woman falling over backwards, before passing out on the floor.

Videos by VICE

You can see from the photos that staff then stood around wondering what to do next, before deciding to drag both women outside. One was propped up against a tree while the other was held up by a guy on the footpath. It was only after a crowd gathered to check on the women that an ambulance was called.

“It’s hard to imagine a worse case of a venue failing in its obligations to prevent misuse and abuse of alcohol,” wrote the Director of Compliance Operations Sean Goodchild, in a statement supplied to SBS.

The restaurant has been fined $2,200 for permitting intoxication. The licensee, Sunhwa Kim, has also been issued a first strike in line with NSW’s three strikes program.