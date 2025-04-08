sydney-teens-broke-into-a-train-and-rode-it-like-a-theme-park-ride

The Aussies are at it again—doing the absolute over-the-top things in the most chaotic way possible. This time, it’s a group of teenagers who broke into a Sydney train control room, kicked open an emergency door, and proceeded to hang off the side of a moving train just because.

Footage circulating online shows the teens dressed in all black, standing in the first carriage of a Sydney train. One of them casually kicks in the door to the driver’s compartment before the group rushes inside and opens an emergency exit clearly marked “For Emergencies Only.” Naturally, they ignore that part.

The clip then cuts to one of the teens holding on to the side of the train with one hand while it speeds through a tunnel. Another is shown dangling his legs off the back of the train as it crosses the Sydney Harbour Bridge. It’s anxiety-inducing to watch.

What is Buffer Riding?

The stunt is part of a dangerous and idiotic trend known as buffer riding, where individuals illegally ride on the outside of train carriages while they’re in motion. It’s not just reckless—it’s incredibly risky, especially on high-speed urban lines.

Buffer riding has popped up in cities around the world before, often fueled by social media stunts and underground thrill-seeking communities. But in a place like Sydney, where commuter trains often travel through tunnels and across long bridges, the stakes are higher than most daredevils realize. In fact, a teen shattered his legs while attempting this asinine trend.

Sydney Trains confirmed they’re aware of the incident and that authorities are working to identify the individuals involved. Footage from train security cameras and public reports are being reviewed, and the police investigation is ongoing.

While it’s unclear whether the teens were filming for TikTok, YouTube, or just chasing an adrenaline rush, the consequences could be serious. Trespassing, endangering public safety, and interfering with transport operations can carry heavy penalties under New South Wales law.

This isn’t the first time teens have pulled high-stakes stunts for internet clout, and it certainly won’t be the last. But the bottom line is, while it might feel very Jackass Down Under…it’s stupid and it’s dangerous.