Sydney Woman’s ‘Leg Trailing Behind Her’ After Bull Shark Attack

A Sydney woman is in stable condition after she was bitten on the right leg by a shark in Sydney Harbour on Monday night in what experts have called a rare attack.

The woman was swimming near a private wharf in Elizabeth Bay at 8 pm before she was attacked.

Paramedics and a rescue helicopter responded to several triple-zero calls from neighbours who described the scene as “horrifying”.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” a neighbour told Nine News.

“Her leg was sort of trailing behind her – behind her was all red blood.”

“The whole thing was totally surreal and I still haven’t processed it all, to be honest.”

A local vet has been called a hero after she attended to the woman’s injuries, applying tourniquets to stem the bleeding while they waited for an ambulance.

While the woman expressed she was in little pain and a “lot of shock”, witnesses said she struggled to remain conscious before paramedics arrived and took her to St Vincent’s Hospital for immediate surgery.

NSW Department of Primary Industries Marine Ecologist Amy Smoothey said this kind of attack was not “common” – especially in the Harbour.

Sydney Harbour is a vital habitat for adult and sub-adult bull sharks, and bull shark appearances have become more frequent in January due to warmer water temperatures.

The tagging and tracking of bull sharks over the past 15 years has revealed that these animals frequent all areas of the harbour, from Parramatta and Lane Cove to the Middle and North harbour.

Bull sharks thrive best in water temperatures above 20C – slightly deeper water during the day and shallower water at night – and are more active at dawn and dusk.

Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said swimmers should “avoid swimming at dawn, dusk and night, plus keep away from murky, dirty water, and waters with known effluents or sewage”.

“Awareness of where to swim and not to swim is the best shark safety approach. Through research, our scientists have found there are conditions that increase the chances of encountering a shark.”

Approximately eight bull sharks have been detected in the past week by shark listening stations off Sydney beaches and the government will continue to work with councils on shark safety awareness and education.

While experts are advising swimmers to be cautious, Smoothey said the chances of another bull shark attack occurring were “incredibly low”.

Marine Area Command is currently patrolling the area as a caution.

See more from Australia Today on vice.com and on TikTok.