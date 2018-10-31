Sylvester Stallone Won’t Face Sexual Assault Charges

Sylvester Stallone will not be charged over allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 1987 and 1990, according to Deadline. A Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office declined to file sex abuse charges against the 72-year-old Rocky actor on the grounds of “insufficient evidence to support a filing in addition to the allegations being outside the statute of limitations.”



In November 2017 a woman came forward to the Santa Monica Police Department saying that she planned to file a police report in Los Angeles against Stallone over the alleged incident that occurred in the late 80s. The Charge Evaluation Worksheet found by Deadline states that “the victim and suspect had a consensual relationship in 1987,” and that she could “provide fresh complaint witnesses.”

However, “None of the fresh complaint witnesses corroborated victim’s allegations,” and “additional investigation did not provide any further corroboration.”

Videos by VICE

Stallone has denied the claims, stating through his attorney that, “If this is the same woman, he categorically disputes this.”



California has complex legislation surrounding sex crimes and their statues of limitations. In 2016, through Bill 813, the state amended the penal code so that some sex crimes, including rape, forcible sodomy, and molestation of a child can be prosecuted, regardless of how long ago the crime occurred. As reported by The Los Angeles Times, the new law only affects sex crimes that occur after 2017 and offenses for which the statute of limitations has not expired by January 1.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

The amended California law was said to be inspired by dozens of allegations against comedian Bill Cosby, who was eventually charged in Philadelphia with sexual assault stemming from a 2004 incident.



Stallone’s imputation comes during a time when Hollywood has been shaken up by accusations of sexual harassment and assault resulting in actors, directors, and filmmakers being prosecuted, sued, and removed from projects.