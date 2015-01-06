Symmetrical Landscape Photos Are Nature’s Rorschach Test

“What do you see ?” asks Strasbourg, France-based architect and photographer Mat Piranda in his description for digital photo series, Rorschach Photography. Considering the reflected, inkblot-like images of trees and mountains, it’s the kind of question that only begs for more questions. Is perfect symmetry perfectly unnatural? Or do mirrored landscape portraits represent ideal versions of the world? Did you realize that these were abstracted organic forms, or were you too busy staring into what looks like the eyes of a ghastly face?

The project, Piranda explains, is “about digital symmetry applied to landscape and nature photographs. The main purpose of these photographs is to imagine forms from patterns created by the symmetry, like in the Rorschach inkblot test.” Back in 1921, when Swiss psychoanalyst Hermann Rorschach created the projective psychodynamic assessment that today bears his name, he sought to create a universal diagnostic system through patients’ interpretations of abstract visuals. With Rorschach Photography, Piranda pushes the possibilities into the natural world, echoing French poet Paul Valéry’s quote, “The universe is built on a plan the profound symmetry of which is somehow present in the inner structure of our intellect.”

