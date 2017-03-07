Watch these Dutch Dudes Play Live Synths for Eight Hours to Raise Money for the ACLU

In today’s oft-dark and dreary age, artists and regular folk alike are constantly working to come up with new and creative ways to raise money for a multitude of important causes. There have been recent protest parties, psychedelic “techno memorial services,” and today, an eight-hour long live synth jam raising money for the ACLU. Seemingly prompted by the current state of America’s political and social climate, the marathon stream project is being spearheaded by synth-wizards Suzanne Kraft and Dutch duo Juju & Jordash. It’s all going down right now in a purple-hued Amsterdam studio and is being live broadcasted by the fine folks at Red Light Radio in the city. A perfect offering of meditative background music, the stream promises a few special guests and synthy surprises galore. Lock in below, and head here for more info on the project.