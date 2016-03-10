A Furry Convention Welcomed Syrian Refugee Families to Canada



Syrian refugee children pet some furries at a hotel outside of Vancouver. Photo via Twitter user Dray

Though the number of Syrian refugees who’ve come to Canada just hit 25,000, only a small number of them can say that one of their first introductions to Canadian culture was being greeted by people in fursuits.

Newly arrived Syrian refugees in Canada who were being housed at a hotel just outside of Vancouver, ended up sharing their temporary residence with a furry convention. VancouFur attendees wearing fursuits greeted enthusiastic children from some of the Syrian families with hugs and posed for photos with them at the Executive Airport Plaza Hotel where the convention was held last weekend.

Videos by VICE

The annual furry con—attended by more than 800 people this year (171 in fursuits)—had clued into the fact that they’d be sharing the hotel with Syrian refugees and, in turn, informed its attendees by handing out a letter to each. “A major concern that VancouFur has is ensuring that each and every one of the refugees (and attendees) feels welcome and safe and the fact that this is likely to be a major shock to them… Keep in mind that they likely will not want to interact with you and consent is important to everyone,” part of the letter read.

