System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian Says Nu-Metal ‘Was an Era, Not a Style’

System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian has an opinion on nu-metal that JNCOs and fitted red Yankees ball caps would have to disagree with, respectfully. The musician was recently a guest on Matt Pinfiel’s “New & Approved” show on 95.5 KLOS, and he offered his perspective on the genre, saying that “it was an era,” but “not a style.”

“Someone asked me recently about being a ‘nu metal’ band. And I have a different outlook on nu metal,” Odadjian said, as transcribed by Blabbermouth. “It’s not a style. It was an era where bands played heavy music, but did it in another way. They didn’t do the basic ’80s heavy. They mixed rock-metal with something different, whether it be hip-hop, punk rock, eclectic stuff, complicated, progressive stuff, psychedelic prog. People did different things.”

Offering an “example,” Odadjian went on to say, ” Deftones had that Portishead vibe that they brought into metal. It’s so freaking cool. There’s a whole style now — there’s a whole Deftones-style music right now popping off on TikTok.”

“If you think about it, bro, even though we got villainized a little bit,” Odadjian continued, “the nu-metal thing was cheesy for a while because every era comes out and it’s cool. Then some bands come up that ruined that cool vibe.”

Being sure to use his words carefully, Odadjian then said, “Heavy metal was great in the ’80s. Then these bands came out that kind of ruined it, the cheesier glam metal bands came out. I don’t wanna name ’em, but some cheesy bands came out.”