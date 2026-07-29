System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian Plays a Villain in the Season 2 Premiere of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

We’ve received a first look at Season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection, shared by Paramount+. The new season will be released in October 2026. Among the 10 images shared by Paramount, a familiar face is being interrogated by Michael C. Hall while attached to a pole, wrapped in plastic. This familiar face is the bassist of System Of A Down, Shavo Odadjian.

Dexter Daily shared more information about Odadjian’s involvement. He’ll be playing a villain named R.H. Martin, who may be a serial killer with ties to the Season 1 finale. The 52-year-old bassist appears in the season premiere, and from the looks of the stills shared by Paramount, it might be the only episode we see him in. Other notable appearances in the upcoming season include wrestler Chris Jericho and Kane Hodder, best known for playing Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise.

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Odadjian, meanwhile, is best known as the bassist of System Of A Down. Initially, he was the band’s manager in 1993, when they were named Soil. In 1995, he officially joined as bassist and helped rename the group shortly after. Though the band hasn’t released an album since 2005, Odadjian remains an active member and will join the band on tour this fall. In 2024, he formed a metalcore band called Seven Hours After Violet with American Idol Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda. Other members of the band include Taylor Barber of Left To Suffer and Michael Montoya and Josh Johnson of Winds Of Plague.

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Odadjian’s previous acting experience and His connection to ‘Dexter’ director

In 1993, Odadjian appeared as an extra in an AC/DC music video for “Big Gun”. The video starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Odadjian appears alongside the action star in multiple scenes. Also, Odadjian makes a brief cameo in the comedy film Zoolander. Other than that, he’s been featured in documentaries. Surprisingly, this will be his first major acting part. Odadjian landed this role as he has ties to director Marcos Siega.

Marcos Siega will direct the season premiere of Dexter: Resurrection. In 2001, Siega directed System Of A Down’s music video for the band’s signature track “Chop Suey!” Additionally, Siega co-directed the “Toxicity” music video alongside Odadjian.

Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns