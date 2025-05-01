System of a Down’s ‘Toxicity’ Album Returns to Spotify After Mysteriously Disappearing

Anyone who falls into the Venn Diagram crossover between being a System of a Down fan and a Spotify user woke up to an unfortunate surprise today, but things are looking up!

The iconic nu-metal band’s sophomore album, Toxicity, disappeared from the streaming service with seemingly no explanation, but it’s since returned. Loudwire previously noted that “a fan on Reddit messaged a SOAD fan account on Instagram, and the account responded that the band and Sony are allegedly aware and working on a fix.”

While Toxicity was not available in its entirety on Spotify for roughly 12 hours, the songs “Chop Suey!,” “Aerials,” and the title track were still streaming through separate compilations that they’d been included on. The album was also still available on Apple Music and other streaming sites such as Tidal and Amazon Prime Music.

“Toxicity” is still breaking records, more than 20 years later

System of a Down is, inarguably, one of the biggest and most respected bands to emerge from the late ’90s/early ’00s nu-metal scene, and their tsunami of popularity isn’t slowing down, as evidenced by a major milestone the band recently reached. The music video for “Toxicity” has reached one billion views on YouTube.

Released as a single on Jan. 22, 2002, “Toxicity” was initially conceived by SOAD bassist Shavo Odadjian, who brought it to guitarist Daron Malakian and vocalist Serj Tankian, the principal songwriters.

Together, the three crafted the song, and it has since become one of SOAD’s biggest commercial hits. “Toxicity” has gone multi-platinum in several countries, and was a Billboard Top 10 hit on both the US Alternative Airplay and US Mainstream Rock charts.

System of a Down on Tour

Rather than just streaming their music, some fans will have a chance to catch System of a Down on tour this year. See concert dates below:

5/3 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio Velez Sarsfield

5/6 Curitiba, Brazila Estadio Couto Pereira

5/8 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Estadio Nilton Santos

5/10 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

8/27 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ (System Of A Down, Korn, Polyphia & Wisp)

8/28 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ (System Of A Down, Korn, Polyphia & Wisp)

8/31 Soldier Field Chicago, IL (System Of A Down, Avenged Sevenfold, Polyphia & Wisp)

9/1 Soldier Field Chicago, IL (System Of A Down, Avenged Sevenfold, Polyphia & Wisp)

9/3 Rogers Stadium Toronto, ON (System Of A Down, Deftones, Polyphia & Wisp)

9/5 Rogers Stadium Toronto, ON (System Of A Down, Deftones, Polyphia & Wisp)