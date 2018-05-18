SZA and Donald Glover Are Loving Hard In Her New “Garden” Video

For Mother’s Day, SZA took to Instagram to tease the video for CTRL standout “Garden.” The brief clip showed a dreamy cameo made by the singer’s mother, Audrey Rowe. But what the teaser didn’t show was that SZA’s love interest in the video would be Billboard-topping Donald Glover. It’s a full circle moment considering SZA’s appearance in his “This Is America” video. Today, the TDE songstress released the full-length version, which shows her prancing around from lush woods to beaches. The bedazzled video was directed by recent Drake collaborator Karena Evans (“God’s Plan” and “Nice For What”). Watch the video above.

Follow Lawrence Burney on Twitter.