SZA Slams Suno for Using Her Music To Train Its AI Models: ‘Nothing You Could Ever Say to Me To Make This Okay’

As much as there have been people openly vouching for this use of AI in music, others aren’t having it. The Atlantic published an open database where people can check which artists and songs have been used to train Suno and Udio AI models. This has impacted almost every working musician, from massive superstars to extremely underground artists. Naturally, the aftermath has seen dozens of artists outraged at the usage, especially without their knowledge.

SZA, in particular, was infuriated by the fact that 238 of her songs were used for AI training purposes. She even believes that someone got access to her unreleased music and sent it over to Suno or Udio accordingly. Then, she called out any artist who knowingly supports this rise in artificial intelligence.

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“If you’re a musician and you support this degenerate sh*t? You’re disgusting and there’s NOTHING YOU COULD EVER SAY TO ME TO MAKE THIS OKAY. I hope u have the life u deserve,” SZA wrote on Instagram.

The Ctrl crooner has been extremely vocal about her distaste for AI. In an interview with i-D Magazine, she pointed out how Black artists seem to be the primary target as well.

SZA Trashes the Use of Her Music To Train AI Models

“It’s happening disproportionately with Black music. Why am I hearing AI covers of Olivia Dean, when Olivia Dean just came the f**k out? She can’t even collect the streams. I’m also really offended by the type of Black music that’s coming out of AI. Weird, stereotypical struggle music,” SZA told the publication.

Ultimately, she stressed that she’s never in competition with other women in the industry. Instead, she’s battling an industry that wants to de-emphasize the mind and the heart that you could only get from a person’s perspective.

“I’m not up against the pop girls, I’m not up against the R&B girls. I’m up against anti-intellectualism and doing things easy. The type of blend of information my human experience provides, AI can’t even be prompted to f**k with. I want to just let this angst drive me into bizarre directions,” SZA added.

Similarly, one of SZA’s past collaborators has also gone out on a limb to call out Suno. Producer Kenny Beats addressed the AI company directly in a fiery post on X. “You are true losers. Whoever’s running this account, and your boss, and their bosses boss. I can’t imagine going into work daily knowing you are stealing from countless struggling musicians. I can’t imagine being proud to earn a paycheck obliterating the work and dreams of artists. Get f****d, every single one of you,” he shared.