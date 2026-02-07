T.I. Calls Out 50 Cent for Blockbuster Verzuz Battle: ‘He Ducking Smoke’

It’s not often that someone actually wants to antagonize 50 Cent. Given the amount of beefs that he’s taken on over the years, most people tend to steer clear. Some of those feuds can last decades, like with Rick Ross and Ja Rule. Even DoorDash wanted to take advantage of that fact that he beefs with everyone. So why would Atlanta legend T.I. want to spark any potential trolling from 50? Evidently, he’s been campaigning for a Verzuz battle against the G-Unit leader. Now, he’s throwing his hat in the ring again.

During an appearance on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, Tip mused over the potential avenues he could take for a Verzuz battle. Initially, it was going to be a bout with Gucci Mane before he paired against Young Jeezy. “When I was talking to Swizz [Beatz], I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d do it, but the one that would really be the one, it probably ain’t gonna happen — if Gucci, that’s the one,’” T.I. explained. “And he hit me back like, ‘Don’t even trip, Tip, I think we gonna get Gucci to do it.’ I said, ‘Well, you don’t need me then.’”

Videos by VICE

Then, he made it abundantly clear who he had in his sights for a Verzuz: 50 Cent.

T.I. Calls Out 50 Cent for Legendary Verzuz Battle

However, given the fact he’s made it known he wants to face 50, Tip said it’s falling on deaf ears. “Then I called my man. I said who I wanted. I said I wanted 50,” he revealed. “He don’t want no smoke, though. I called my man out, he don’t want no smoke. He ducking smoke. It’s cool.”

In 2020, the “What You Know” rapper laid out the reasons why he thinks he’s the best matchup for 50. “I just think [50 has] got an ego big enough to withstand my bravado,” T.I. told Hot 97. “I don’t think he’d be intimidated by how I pop my sh*t … You got to get a gorilla for a gorilla. And regardless of how you see me, inside me there’s a 900 pound gorilla … We really are similarly stacked. I don’t have a diamond album (like 50), but he don’t have five classic albums.”

If the 50 Cent battle falls through, T.I. still has options. He’s not averse to potentially facing Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. “We mentioned Wayne, and Wayne wouldn’t be bad. I respect Wayne. I’m a Hot Boy fan. I feel like that would make some sense,” he told Sharpe and Ochocinco.