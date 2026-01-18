T.I. Cuts Off Braids and Shares Familiar Look, Teases New Music With Pharrell After Recent Comedy Special

Over five years removed since his last album with some singles in between, T.I. is finally back with new music. After clearing his entire Instagram, he posted a black and white snippet of him in a barber’s chair. The sound of hair clippers buzz in the background, the camera pacing between his watch and his shoes. Eventually, the video shows his face, staring stoically as his braids fall to the floor. “Get ready. It’s time,” Tip says in the background.

Then, Pharrell’s signature four count drops, revealing him and T.I. have a new song dropping titled “Let ‘Em Know.” Moreover, it shows the Atlanta legend taking it back to Trap Muzik and King with his usual fade and lineup. The comments are filled with a plethora of fire emojis from fans and fellow artists alike, amped for the next phase of T.I.’s career. R&B artist Raheem DeVaughn in particular emphasized that Tip had no business retiring in the first place. “Yea I wasn’t feeling that retirement talk. This done made my whole 2026!” he commented alongside a goat emoji.

T.I. Comes Back With a New Song and a Familiar Look Alongside Pharrell

In this hiatus from rapping, Tip has embarked on a myriad of different creative avenues. Most prominently, he’s been progressively trying his hand at comedy. On Christmas Eve 2025, he released Cheaper Than Therapy, his debut comedy special, on his website Tip Ain’t Funny. In the trailer, he enlisted his friend and collaborator DJ Drama to hype up his show like he would a mixtape. “From platinum hits to punchlines, he’s changing the game again!” he said of T.I.. “He found a new rhythm– one joke, one story at a time. This is his journey from the chaos of fame to the healing power of laughter.”

Additionally, he’s been consistently releasing his interviews and conversations on the expediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris podcast. Despite having plenty of things to keep him busy, he still has the itch to rap and perform. As fans clamor for him to face Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle, the “What You Know” rapper believes he’s unbeatable.

“Can’t f*** with me,” T.I. told The Breakfast Club in December ’25. “Live performances. Hit for hit. There might be somebody people like better. Okay. That’s your opinion. But bottom line, can’t nobody f*** with me. Anybody who thinks that what I’m saying is some bulls***, line me up.”