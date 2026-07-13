T.I. Explains How ‘Treachery’ in the Industry Made Him Want to Keep His Kids From Music: ‘We Got a Thousand Rappers’

The music industry is not for everyone. There’s a dwindling amount of money to make compared to years past. If you’re not licensing your songs for ad money, you’re running the rat race, trying to perform live shows to pad the pockets.

The best-case scenario shows many artists selling their masters for massive paydays. But is it all really worth it? For T.I., he wouldn’t wish the ‘treachery’ from the music industry on anyone, especially not his loved ones.

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In an interview on Arian Simone’s podcast, Fearlessly Living, the Atlanta legend admitted to actively pushing his kids away from the entertainment business. After seeing betrayal happen firsthand, he simply wanted to protect his children from a toxic industry.

“To be honest with you, I never wanted them involved. Not just my daughters, none of my children,” T.I. shared. “I just know how much treachery, how much betrayal… how much of the dark side exists in this, and I never wanted to expose them to that. I always wanted them to be able to tailor-make their own path and create they own motion coming from different areas given the influence that we’ve already created in this industry.”

T.I. on Why He Tried to Keep His Kids Away From the Music Business

Additionally, the Trap Muzik rapper simply believed that the entertainment industry is oversaturated as is. In his eyes, it would be more productive to see his kids enter more impactful industries. “It’s not enough lawyers, doctors, engineers, architects … It’s not enough of them in the world coming from our households,” T.I. argued.

“We got a thousand rappers, producers, DJs, models, actors…not that there’s anything wrong with any of this,” he added. “But for us to evolve the way that I envision us evolving, I just feel like we need more Thurgood Marshalls, we need more Ben Crumps. We need more than just entertainment. We can’t just entertain our way out of the slump that we’re in.”

Despite his wishes, his kids ended up like their father anyway. Two of his sons rap while one focuses on blues and country. Moreover, two of his daughters sing, while one avoided music entirely to pursue modeling instead.

Meanwhile, T.I. himself wants his recent album Kill The King to be his last. He told The Breakfast Club that he wants to leave a lane open for younger artists to dominate instead. Then he could pursue other avenues he hasn’t yet conquered.

“I can’t ask for no more than the game already gave me. I’m not saying I ain’t gon’ make no music no more,” T.I. clarified. “That could be songs for soundtracks… collaboration albums, who knows, bro? I just want to focus my time on doing more film, television, real estate developments, you know?”