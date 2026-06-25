T.I. Gives Up on Challenging 50 Cent, Calling His Proposed Battle ‘Poor People Activity’

Verzuz battles have always been a good way to honor an artist’s legacy. This is especially for musicians who have a lot of years put into the music industry. It’s a great way to look back at the great hits over the years and put them next to a similarly great artist. For a long time, T.I. wanted to do one. But now, he’s claiming to be above the Verzuz experience entirely.

In a June 2026 interview on the Joe Budden Podcast, the Atlanta legend was asked about the potential of him battling an artist after years of teasing. Nowadays, though, he finds the whole experience to be largely pointless. It apparently doesn’t bring in enough money to be worth it. Additionally, he doesn’t feel like going back and forth with another artist in order to boost excitement.

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“I don’t want to indulge in that side of life no more,” T.I. said. “I ain’t interested, bruh. Ain’t no money over there, bruh. That s**t poor people activity. I’m 45, the f**k I’m doing going back and forth with a n***a, for what? To celebrate music? I can do that talking about me!”

T.I. Trashes Verzuz After Trying to Start Battle with 50 Cent

Everyone on the podcast reacted in outrage, arguing that it’s an opportunity to celebrate an artist’s catalog. But Tip felt like he could do that on his own. If there was real money to be made, he would get on the phone accordingly.

This came on the heels of T.I. calling out 50 Cent for months. In a February interview with Shannon Sharpe, he recalled the prospects of facing Gucci Mane before they opted for Jeezy instead. Then, he made his intentions to battle 50 clear. “He don’t want no smoke, though. I called my man out, he don’t want no smoke. He ducking smoke. It’s cool,” Tip shrugged.

Moreover, back in 2020, T.I. argued that 50’s brash personality and strong catalog would’ve made for the ideal matchup. “I just think [50 has] got an ego big enough to withstand my bravado,” he told Hot 97 at the time. “I don’t think he’d be intimidated by how I pop my sh*t… You got to get a gorilla for a gorilla. And regardless of how you see me, inside me there’s a 900-pound gorilla… We really are similarly stacked. I don’t have a diamond album (like 50), but he don’t have five classic albums.”