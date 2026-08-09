The 90s Hip-Hop Legend Who Made T.I. Delay His Debut Album Over 20 Years Ago: ‘I Definitely Conceded’

When you think of a rapper named Tip, do you think of Q-Tip or T.I.? Ultimately, it feels like a difference in culture and region. Older hip-hop fans, especially those in New York, will probably think of the legend from A Tribe Called Quest. But southern rap fans might think of it as another name for the Atlanta legend.

According to a 2014 interview with NPR, Tip was initially supposed to be his name. People in his neighborhood had historically called him that anyway. But given that he and Q-Tip were both on the same label, all parties involved found it to be far too complicated to navigate. But that left T.I. in a complicated situation: what does he call himself now?

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“We were both on Arista and we was trying to release my first album. The people who had to market, promote, and, you know, just spread the word on it communicated that it was somewhat difficult or confusing to have two Tips in one building. So out of respect and just the legendary reputation and career that preceded that situation, I definitely conceded,” he recalled. “My problem, or conflict, at the time, was now this is what I’ve been called all my life, what do I change my name to?”

T.I. Revealed That He Delayed His Debut Album Over Finding His Rap Name

It took T.I.P. a long time to find something that felt just right, even delaying his debut album in the process. Eventually, a worker at LaFace Records heard that he spelled his name out on one of the songs. So why not just go with T.I.?

Admittedly, the Trap Muzik rapper didn’t love the idea. It’s incomplete, and it doesn’t make sense in his eyes. However, everyone just kind of shrugged and accepted it because there wasn’t a better idea in mind. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute. No. That was — you left out a letter still!’ You know what I’m saying? He was like, ‘Well, listen man. You got something better?’” T.I. said. “‘No, I don’t have — I don’t have anything better.’ ‘Well, that’s what we going with, man.’ So it’s kinda how it came about.”

Now, decades later, the rapper born Clifford Harris Jr. is weighing out what he wants to do with his next steps as T.I. He’s not certain he wants to continue making more albums, telling The Breakfast Club he’d rather let future generations take his spot.

“It’s a kid somewhere in the same position, man. Praying for their opportunity. It’s time to let them get some. I can’t ask for no more than the game already gave me,” he said. “I’m not saying I ain’t gon’ make no music no more. That could be songs for soundtracks… collaboration albums, who knows, bro? I just want to focus my time on doing more film, television, real estate developments, you know?”

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)