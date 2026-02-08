T.I. Recalls the Time He Helped Prevent Creed Frontman Scott Stapp From Seriously Hurting Himself

Sometimes, there are people who you would never imagine would cross paths. Moreover, sometimes those rare exchanges can change someone’s life. This is the case when Creed frontman Scott Stapp ran into Atlanta superstar rapper T.I. back in the day. A chance encounter between the pair could’ve been the difference between the 2000s rocker drastically hurting himself or not.

During a conversation with Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, Tip recalls their encounter happening around 2005 in Miami. He stepped out onto a hotel balcony with his friend to smoke when he overheard some grumbling off in the distance. Over time, the noise grew louder and louder. Consequently, T.I. spotted an extremely troubled, lethargic man motionless from what could have been a fall. Apparently, he wanted to keep jumping after finding out some terrible news about his partner sleeping with a friend of his.

However, the ATL legend wouldn’t let it go down like that. “So this particular balcony, half of it was covered. And then the other half, you could walk to the rail and look over. So I walk out to the rail and look up. And it’s a man, a white man. And he’s like mumbling, talking to himself, groaning. He couldn’t move. He was trying to move, but couldn’t move,” he detailed.

How T.I. Stopped Creed Singer From Jumping off the Balcony

“And I’m like, ‘Man, what’s up? You alright?’ I don’t know why I asked him that. I’m like, ‘Man, you alright?’ … Long story short, he was trying to get from one room to another room because he say his girl was in there cheating on him with his buddy. So I guess he had done fell, and now he wanted to go on and keep jumping. And I was like, ‘Nah, man, nah, man, let’s get you some help,’” T.I. recalled.

After talking with the man for a while, eventually, people came to bring him down. Not long after, he learned it was Scott Stapp of Creed, and he credited Tip with saving him. However, the “What You Know” artist insisted that he’s not the hero of the story.

“We just kept talking to him, telling him that it wasn’t that bad,” T.I. added. “The people had done got up there, got him down. And then I think it might have been the next Monday, I found out that that was a dude from Creed, the rock band. He always goes on interviews, telling people that I saved him. I didn’t save him. He made the decision to save his own. Glory goes to God. I didn’t do anything.”