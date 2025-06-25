T-Mobile Is Giving Away Free iPhone 16 Pros—No Trade-in Needed

Want a $1,000 iPhone 16 Pro for free? Well, it’s sort of free. Free after you buy something. You know, free. You have to sign up for T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond plan, which runs $100 a month for a single line and if you sign up for autopay. But it does save you the $41-per-month payment, so it’s still a bargain.

details and fine print

While you don’t need to trade in an old device to qualify for the free iPhone 16 Pro, you are committing yourself to a 24-month contract with T-Mobile. Each month, T-Mobile “pays off” a portion of what you owe on the $1,000 phone.

Break it and you’re on the hook to pay the remaining amount. It’s less committal than the 36-month contract than Verizon’s free iPhone 16 Pro Max offer, though.

The offer is only for the 128GB model, which is pretty scant when it comes to storage in this day and age. You don’t lose the deal if you choose more storage, though. You just pay the difference.

The 256GB model costs you $4 per month, 512GB costs $12.50 per month, and 1TB costs $21 per month. Choosing your preferred color doesn’t affect the deal for any storage option. Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Desert Titanium are all available.

Some of the 1TB models in certain colors are currently backordered, with ship dates no later than mid-July, but most variants of the iPhone 16 Pro are in stock and ready to ship.

When I went through the selection page for this deal, it wouldn’t give me the discount if I selected that I needed a new number, only if I wanted to move over an existing number to the new line.

The iPhone 16 Pro is Apple’s second-best phone at the moment, with a caveat. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is more powerful but also larger. Regardless, you’ll be getting a very capable phone that’s future proof for at least the next several years.