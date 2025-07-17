T-Mobile Launches T-Satellite Next Week for $10 Per Month—Even for AT&T and Verizon Customers

Dead zones suck. They’re fewer and farther apart these days, but as someone who crosses rural America regularly, they’re not rare. T-Mobile has been cooking up T-Satellite, a satellite-based supplementary coverage system for texting, and beta testing it widely since February earlier this year

Finally, it’s ready for a full roll-out on July 23, 2025, whereby it’ll bring satellite-based text coverage (and emergency alerts) to 500,000 square miles in the US that lack coverage by cell towers.

an emergency alert received via t-satellite – credit: t-mobile

Satellite for everyone?

T-Mobile is adamant in pointing out that “no special equipment or setup (is) required,” and that it’ll connect automatically to most smartphones made within the past four years.

From February through June 2025, 1.8 million people signed up to beta test T-Satellite, including “hundreds of thousands’ of customers of AT&T and Verizon,” according to Mike Katz, T-Mobile US’ president of marketing, strategy and and products, per RCR Wireless.

Beta testing included voice calls, although that feature won’t be available at launch for the public release on July 23, 2025. That’s marked for later. At launch, T-Satellite will only support SMS texts for Android and iOS, as well as MMS, sending pictures, and “short” audio clips (duration unknown, as of now) for Android, said Verizon in a June 23, 2025 press release.

T-Mobile says those capabilities will come later to iOS but doesn’t give a timeline. Data services will begin to roll out on October 1, 2025.

T-Mobile’s top-of-the-line Experience Beyond Plan, which runs $100 for a single line or $140 for two or three lines, includes T-Satellite for free. Customers with other plans can add T-Satellite for an additional $10 per month.

AT&T and Verizon customers can also sign up for T-Satellite for $10 per month. It’s a gutsy move for T-Mobile to fire a shot across the bows of its two arch-competitors.

And it seems like its roadmap is laid out well into the future. “We anticipate satellite enabled apps from AccuWeather, AllTrails, Apple, Google, WhatsApp, and X, among many others in the future,” they said. You can almost hear the glee in their voices as they lord it over AT&T and Verizon.