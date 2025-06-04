T-Pain Channels WWE Legend in 20th Anniversary Tour Announcement

Grammy-winning “Rappa Turnt Sanga” T-Pain has announced he’ll be heading out on a big 20th anniversary tour, celebrating the past two decades of his career, and he channeled a big WWE legend when making the announcement.

On June 2, T-Pain dropped a very reflective video on social media and included a message to fans that teased he might be hanging up his ringmaster’s hat. “I gave you all everything for 20 years. I’m grateful to each of you for making this such a great ride,” he wrote. “Right now I just need some time to think about what’s next and what’s best for me.”

This turned out to be a misdirect, however, as he soon revealed the plans for his big tour, which will kick off later this year.

I GOT A LOT LEFT IN THE TANK pic.twitter.com/9EU2RNuzHO — T-Pain (@TPAIN) June 3, 2025

He later posted an image on X (formerly Twitter) of his face superimposed on the body of WWE wrestler John Henry as he famously knelt over a body-slammed John Cena way back in 2013, after teasing his own retirement. In the post’s caption, T-Pain wrote, “I got a lot left in the tank,” which is also a reference to the moment.

As pointed out by Wrestling Inc., during a 2013 episode of WWE Raw, Mark Henry announced plans to retire from wrestling. Cena was WWE Champion at the time, and let Henry hold the title belt as a kind parting gesture.

Henry turned out to be hiding his real intentions, however, and shocked fans by slamming Cena into the mat with his signature move, the World’s Strongest Slam, and declaring that he had “a lot left in the tank.”

As for T-Pain, his TP20 fall tour will get underway in October. “This tour is not just a celebration, it’s a thank you to everyone that was there in 2005 and to everyone now who’s just catching onto the wave,” he said in a statement accompanying the tour announcement. “It’s for the college kids that played my records at all those parties. It’s for those same people that are now parents and are putting their kids on to what they loved so much back in those days.”

