Bow Down Before T-Pain’s Almighty “Boo’d Up” Remix

This summer, the smooth quiet storm of Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” has run the airwaves along with other contenders like Cardi B’s “I Like It.” The song has already received an official remix featuring Nicki Minaj and Quavo spitting verses, but something was missing. Maybe you need a singer to hop on a singer’s song. Someone with a sense of verve. Someone like T-Pain, who just released his own personal remix to “Boo’d Up” today.

Beginning with the accurate statement that “this shit been overdue,” T-Pain’s latest “T-MIX” is just as technically impressive as what he did for Kodak Black’s “Roll in Peace,” but features even more outlandish lines. The opening line asks “How many songs can you make about a booty?” before a harmonized choir of T-Pains responds with “LIKE A THOUSAND!” There are many beautiful, perfectly choreographed moments of absurdity like this across the two minutes that T-Pain is given to himself here. His instincts are to go for glorious soul showmanship; one cut on last year’s Oblivion album is an eight-minute-long trap bossa nova/jazz fusion jam with solos for both bass guitar and drums. It is better and weirder than much of mainstream R&B, and it’s great that T-Pain is allowed to provide a touch of this sensibility on big hits. Listen to the “T-MIX” of “Boo’d Up” above.

Phil is on Twitter.

