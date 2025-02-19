T-Pain Is Beefing With a Digital Pickle To Promote the New ‘Fortnite’ Season, and I Hate To Admit That It’s Brilliant

Fortnite has been on a roll lately, and it seems that things aren’t going to stop any time soon. No matter if it’s helping players accomplish more in less time, or if it’s just putting out some of the best cameos around, they’ve just been crushing the competition lately. And now, they’re bringing in some massive names to promote the newest Season of the game. Rather than just put out a teaser showcasing new features, we’ve got T-Pain beefing with a giant pickle. And I’m all in on this wild and wacky bullcrap.

Play video Video via Epic Games on YouTube Video via Epic Games on YouTube

Wait, Why is Anthony Fantano In This ‘Fortnite’ Teaser Trailer — What Is Even Happening?

The upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 looks like it’s going to be one of the weirdest and most wild yet. And I’m all in on it. To help promote this upcoming Season, it seems that a fictionalized beef between T-Pain and the new mascot Big Dill is slowly unfolding. In a post on the official Fortnite X account, details are slowly emerging about this ongoing feud. And as silly and stupid as it all is, it’s got my attention.

Videos by VICE

Bringing music critic Anthony Fantano in for a Fortnite cameo was also a brilliant idea. It helps add a splash of realism to this beef and helps the whole thing come to life. It’s such a goofy concept, and I can’t help but become genuinely invested in what could end up happening between T-Pain and Big Dill in Fortnite. After stealing his laptop and all of his beats, Big Dill promises that it’s not the true story. Why am I invested in the drama between someone who says ‘Wiscansin’ and a fake pickle rapper? And why do I love it so much?

This is the proper way to advertise your game, honestly. It’s strange enough that it catches the interest of folks who typically aren’t into this kind of thing. And it’s got just enough Star Power to feel realistic. Plus, the trailer features “The Brat”, which is just the most terrifying skin in Fortnite history. Yes, when I’m not using El Chapulin Colorado, I’m hitting the Griddy as The Brat. The tonal shift from Japan to whatever this is is bizarre, for sure, but I love it.