T-Pain Just Debuted a Collab With This Late Pop Star After His Death: ‘Life Is Too Motherf***ing Short’

Less than a month after Oliver Tree’s tragic death, T-Pain has shared an unreleased track collab that they worked on.

The big moment came during his back-to-back set with DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) at the Electric Forrest festival. At the end of his set, Pain shared the song, which he’s apparently been holding for about two years.

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“Last night, me and Shaq and the team stayed up till, like, 3 a.m. to get it ready to play for tonight,” he said, per Vulture. “Because I realized life is too motherf**king short. And when it’s time to put that s**t out, just go ahead and put that s**t out.”

From what we can hear, the track is quintessentially Oliver Tree and, I would say, one of the most compelling EDM-pop tracks I’ve heard in some time. A true testament to Tree’s legacy. Check it out below.

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The newly unveiled track comes two weeks after Oliver Tree’s death. On June 14, 2026, the singer and four others were traveling by helicopter in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Tragically, another aircraft collided with theirs mid-air. Everyone on board both aircraft was killed.

In addition to Tree, Argentine producer Lucas Vignale, YouTuber Gaspi, and Lucas Brito Chaves all perished. The pilots who died were Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

A partial obituary for Tree was shared by US Weekly, reading, “Oliver had a deep curiosity about the world and wanted to experience every country and culture. Over the past two years, Oliver was a global citizen, visiting over 100 countries: eating local cuisine; connecting with locals of all kinds; participating in ceremonies; giving concerts; and recording music on his laptop.”

Oliver Tree was 32 at the time of his death

“Oliver was more than a musician; he was a true artist in every sense of the word, seeing the world as a stage for his performance art,” the tribute to Tree continued. “He pushed boundaries in every form of media and life. Oliver was on a mission to bring the world together through art and inspiring other artists to create.”

Eventually, Tree’s family concluded their message, “Oliver was a creative force of nature, a true ‘Alien Boy’ among human beings. His imagination was boundless, his laugh was contagious, and his creativity and ideas were prolific. We’ll leave you with a quote which Oliver said at almost every show he performed at, his mantra to the world: ‘No matter how strange you think you look, no matter how ugly you feel, you are beautiful.’”