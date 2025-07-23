T-Pain Mourns the Death of Ozzy Osbourne, Says ‘I Was Blessed To Get Your Recognition’

The music world has been absolutely rocked by the sudden passing of Ozzy Osbourne. His influence over the rock world is more than evident, with the various tributes from artists past and present. However, his impact also stretches out to other genres as well. Rappers and R&B singers like T-Pain can attest to how much the Prince of Darkness impacted their creativity.

For the Tallahassee crooner in particular, he covered Ozzy directly before. On his special covers album On Top of The Covers, the last song is Pain’s take on “War Pigs.” It’s an exhilarating spin on the Black Sabbath classic, his voice fiery and explosive. It was so good, Ozzy declared the T-Pain version as the best anyone has ever done for the classic record. It’s something the autotune pioneer doesn’t take for granted as he gives tribute to Osbourne.

T-Pain Gives Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne After His Sudden Death

Recently, Pain tweeted how much of a privilege it was to be able to cover such a classic record for his album. Additionally, he expresses how much Ozzy passing away has impacted him. “Heartbroken by the news. I was blessed to be able to cover War Pigs and get your recognition. Ozzy Forever,” T-Pain posts.

So why did he pick that record in particular to cover for On Top of The Covers? In an interview with Stereogum in 2023, it was actually actor and Tenacious D lead Jack Black that put the battery in his back. “Like, ‘War Pigs’ — I would always go to a clip of Jack Black singing it on a talk show,” T-Pain explains. “Anytime Jack Black comes up in conversation, I always go to that clip and just show people that he did ‘War Pigs.’ I grew a liking to the song from that.”

Consequently, the record went viral online, just like his take on Chris Stapleton’s iconic “Tennessee Whiskey.” Hopefully, people come on to his cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” next.