Taco Bell Employees Threw Hot Grease at Customers During an Insane Fight

Nunchaku. Nail-spiked wiffleball bats. Terriers with an unquenchable thirst for human blood. People fight with all kinds of weird things. But at a Houston Taco Bell last week, a fight broke out with the most unlikely of weapons. We’re talking about hot cooking oil, allegedly wielded by an irate employee.

In truth, what exactly took place at the Taco Bell on South Loop West on June 1 is unclear.

Videos by VICE

READ MORE: Man Who Wakes From Coma Immediately Asks for Taco Bell

According to 19-year-old Haronisha Alexander, she, her boyfriend, and another friend were going through the drive-thru when she tossed a bottle outside the car window “because it was raining” and missed the trash can. She says the restaurant manager came out and a heated argument ensued. The fight somehow continued inside the Taco Bell, and chairs were thrown. Then, Alexander claims, a Taco Bell employee poured hot oil on her boyfriend and stabbed their friend. After she called police and was waiting for them to arrive, she was also injured by the hot-oil splashing employee.

“They were just running all over. Everyone was throwing chairs. And once my boyfriend opened the door, they just threw hot grease,” said Alexander.

Taco Bell and its employees, however, say that’s not what happened at all. They told the Houston police department that a fight broke out inside the Taco Bell, instigated by Alexander and her group. The employees claim they poured grease on Alexander after she threw rocks at them. They say they were in fear for their lives.

Alexander and her boyfriend were taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. “Somebody should be in jail for these type of injuries, stabbing someone, these types of burns, a young man in the hospital,” said Quanell X, a community activist, at a press conference he and Alexander convened yesterday at the Taco Bell location where the greasy fight took place.

Taco Bell released the following statement to the local ABC News affiliate:

“The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority and we are very upset this happened in our restaurant. We are cooperating with the Houston police in their investigation and are in process of filing charges and property damage complaints with them. This was a traumatic incident for our employees and we are supporting them by offering counselling.”

No charges have been filed yet, but Houston police said that an investigation is ongoing. They hope to review a surveillance video, which may or may not explain why the hot oil used to make tacos ended up being used as a weapon.

The next time you find yourself in a fight and your opponent whips out a Super Soaker filled with liquid that smells of three-day-old churros, you might just want to run for your dear life.