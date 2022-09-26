Tacos Dorados Recipe

Makes: 8
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
INGREDIENTS
2 pounds|900 grams ground beef
2 ¾ teaspoons kosher salt
2 ½ teaspoons garlic powder
2 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 tablespoons green chilies
3 cups|710 ml vegetable oil
8 yellow corn tortillas
2 cups|160 grams shredded cheddar cheese
salsa, such as Sadie’s
guacamole
2 cups|120 grams shredded romaine hearts
1 cup|240 grams diced tomatoes
DIRECTIONS
- In a large bowl, mix the ground beef, salt, garlic powder, smoked paprika, black pepper, and green chilies until thoroughly combined. Form into 8 (4.4-ounce|125-gram) patties.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet to 375°F. Working with one tortilla and one meat patty at a time, evenly spread the meat all across the top of the tortilla. Gently place the tortilla in the oil and cook until the edges of the beef begin to brown, about 30 seconds. Fold the tortilla in half with a pair of tongs and continue cooking until the shell is golden-brown, about 1 minute.
- Flip the taco and cook on the opposite side until golden, about 30 seconds more. Remove from the oil and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Keep warm while you finish up with the rest of the patties and tortillas.
- To assemble, sprinkle the inside of the tacos with cheese, then top with the salsa, guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes and dig in.
