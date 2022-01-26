Tahini and Chocolate Marble Cookies Recipe

Makes 12 cookies

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 ¼ cups|185 grams all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

10 tablespoons|135 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature

⅔ cup|140 grams light brown sugar

¼ cup|50 grams granulated sugar

2 large egg yolks

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

flaky sea salt, to taste

white sesame seeds, to sprinkle on top

DIRECTIONS

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugars on medium speed of a hand mixer until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the egg yolks, beating well until smooth, then beat in the vanilla. Add the dry ingredients and beat until just combined. Divide into two equal-sized balls. Beat the tahini into one ball and the cocoa powder into the other ball. Flatten each ball slightly, then flatten them together and roll into another ball. Divide into 12 balls and place on two parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Flatten each cookie ball slightly and sprinkle with the flaky salt and sesame seeds. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Heat the oven to 350°F. Bake the cookies, turning once and rotating halfway through, about 12 minutes. Cool slightly before eating.

