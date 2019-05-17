Taiwan Legalises Same-sex Marriage in a First for Asia

Taiwan makes history in Asia for implementing a law that legalises same-sex marriage on Friday, May 17, which also happens to be the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. Tens of thousands of supporters took to the streets of Taipei to celebrate as lawmakers announced the monumental decision in favour of marriage equality.

On May 17th, 2019 in #Taiwan, #LoveWon. We took a big step towards true equality, and made Taiwan a better country. 🏳️‍🌈 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) May 17, 2019

“On May 17th, 2019 in #Taiwan, #LoveWon,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen tweeted. “We took a big step towards true equality, and made Taiwan a better country.”

The news comes only one week before the two-year deadline set by Taiwan’s Constitutional Court in 2017 to amend or enact new laws, and represents the end of a process that had been stalled by vocal opposition from conservative groups. Instead of amending the Civil Code’s definition of marriage as being only between a man and a woman, the new law explicitly legalises same-sex marriage.

After examining three draft bills, lawmakers passed the only one that used the term “marriage” which had been backed by progressive LGBTQ+ groups. The two other bills being pushed by conservative groups offered extremely limited rights, and only recognised same-sex unions with fewer protections and benefits.

The decision is a sigh of relief for many advocates after a disappointing referendum last year where 67% of eligible voters said no to same-sex marriage six months after Taiwan’s highest court ruled in favour of it.

The historic ruling and the explosive turnout of citizens celebrating the win reflects Taiwan’s position as a progressive country that might lead by example for the rest of Asia. The law will go into effect on May 24.