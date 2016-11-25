Take a Shot, Sleep With a Stranger, and Stream The Weeknd’s New Album ‘Starboy’

Canada’s most nihilistic export has finally birthed his third full length album into the world, to make things a little darker, a little more chrome-sheened, a little more ‘getting smashed at a party and telling everyone how meaningless everything is but looking incredibly glamorous whilst doing so’.



Starboy is an extension of the distinctive sound and persona that Abel Tesfaye has developed across his previous releases (with the notable exception of the Daft Punk collaboration “I Feel It Coming” which sorta just sounds like a Daft Punk song with a Weeknd feature), and includes features from Lana Del Rey and Kendrick Lamar.



After a long campaign which culminated with the release of a short film, Mania, earlier this week, you can now finally hear Starboy in all its glory.



