Take a Stroll Though a Parisian Park With Musique Chienne and Their Enchantingly Naive Pop

Located on the eastern edge of Paris, the Bois de Vincennes is the largest public park in the city. A popular summer hang out, the former royal hunting forest includes a boating lake, a Buddhist temple and a racetrack. It also makes for a relaxed backdrop for Musique Chienne’s video “Je m’appelle Véronique”. Accompanied by some lo-fi and naive pop, produced by Maxim Hittinger, Sarah-Louise Barbett wanders the park on a summer day and hangs out with friend Théophile.

Inspired by small dogs and Japanese electro pop, Sarah-Louise captures the beauty in the mundane. She has recorded songs about a bottle of Fanta left on a car roof and catching her dog sitting casually on a sofa. Even just walking around a park on a summer day is made more intriguing with her and Théophile’s matter-of fact vocals.

Noisey: Who is Veronique?

Sarah-Louise Barbett: Veronique is a girl my pal Theophile and I created. She is a nice French girl that hangs out in the streets, sometimes exchanging money for sex. We imagined the story improvising and having fun on the music Maxim sent me.

What was it like growing up in the Paris suburb of Meudon?

It was very quiet. It’s a flowery and green city and is actually rated three flowers (the highest possible) in the french “ville fleurie” system that attributes points to lovely cities. For your information the city is twinned with a suburban city to Brussels since 1958. I am reading my city’s Wikipedia page – ha!

You used to live in Brussels?

I lived there five years studying art at La Cambre and L’erg. I specialized in drawing. I finished last year so now I’m an independent drawer, but it’s not easy so I have time to make music and gigs.

How would you spend a typical summer weekend in Brussels?

I would do the same things as during the rest of the year. Making music, drawing for my work, and walking or biking around the city with dogs or alone. It’s the same way I spend a summer weekend in Paris.

What do you have coming up?

I’m hoping to o continue to record new, different and experimental songs and make an EP.

I would like to improve my set for the live performance but I need help. I’m also planning to do a collaboration with a c c o u to make some short songs for a tape.