Take & Get Baked Cookie Mix for a Homemade High

You’ve seen THC-infused cookies. But have you seen an infused cookie mix? A little kit that you can use to make your own THC cookies? It’s such a simple, brilliant idea. If you’ve always wanted to make your own edibles but are intimidated to start, start with the Cycling Frog Take & Get Baked Cookie Mix. Cycling Frog makes it easy to bake a tasty treat that gets you baked.

The Recipe

The Double Dutch Chocolate Chip THC Cookie Mix comes with a bottle of infused canola oil that contains 75mg THC and over 1,100mg CBD. It’s a full spectrum oil, so it also contains other cannabinoids, including small amounts of CBG, CBN, and CBC. This dosage breaks down to 5mg THC and 75mg CBD in each cookie, if you make 15 cookies.

According to Cycling Frog, this oil is specifically designed for use only with the provided cookie mix. I don’t think the world will end if you decide to save some of it and use it for another edible recipe. Just saying.

If you want to amp up the dosage in each cookie, you can make fewer. You’ll have bigger cookies and bigger dosages. You could also use less cookie mix, but I’m not a skilled enough baker to walk you through those conversions and ratios. If it’s your first time making the Take & Get Baked Cookie Mix — or first time making edibles at all — I recommend you just stick with the recipe.

Bake, Eat, Melt Into the Couch

courtesy of author

A 5mg THC dose is not much for experienced users. However, these edibles are on the potent side, especially because the THC is playing with all the other cannabinoids in the oil. After one, I felt a little high and super relaxed. After five? I was locked onto the couch and deeply invested in some terrible Netflix show. I can’t even remember the name. The high hit within 45 minutes of eating, and lasted 2-3 hours.

The cookies are not ideal for heading to a party, meeting up with your family, or tackling your chores. You’ll want to save them for the end of the day when you have nothing to do but chill out and snack on dessert. You may want to have a backup dessert to enjoy after these, because they will trigger some serious munchies.

These give a classic edible high that leans toward sativa energy. You might get sleepy and cuddly and want to snuggle up for the rest of the night. Maybe a nap is in order as well. Pick a TV show or movie franchise you want to enjoy and just eat a bunch of cookies along with it. You’ll be floating on Cloud 9, just don’t be surprised if you fall asleep before the movie is over.

So Good, You’ll Forget They’re Infused

courtesy of author

There’s a reason I ate five of these back to back — they’re delicious. They’re not your average store-bought chocolate chip cookies. That’s what’s so fun about the take-and-bake design: They taste 10x better because you made them at home in your own oven. Every single bite has melty chocolate chips in it, so my chocolate lovers will not feel slighted by these cookies.

I won’t lie; the cookies only lasted about 36 hours in my house before they were all consumed. However, they stayed soft and tender, which is important to me. Once the cookies get hard, I’m over it. These stayed moist and fresh. Again, they weren’t in my house long. I can’t attest to how soft they’ll be if you let them sit out for a week. If you’re not going to eat them right away (kudos on your self-control), keep them in an airtight container in the fridge.

I also strongly recommend you add that sprinkle of sea salt at the end. It takes the cookies from “yum” to “holy shit.” And it accentuates the richness of the batter and chocolate chips. By the way, the batter is delicious, just be careful you don’t get too high while making them. I would hate for you to forget about them and end up with burned cookies.

A Homey Look

Cycling Frog’s charming aesthetic stays true with the Take & Get Baked Cookie Mix. The funky little frog riding his vintage bicycle is right on the front, so you know what brand you’re dealing with. And they kept things deliciously simple. You get to see a big, fat chocolate chip cookie on the box, which has a brown color scheme that brings a warm feeling to the entire product.

It’s clear enough that this is a cannabis product that you don’t need to worry about a kid accidentally making these. But it still has a traditional cookie mix appearance that makes it homey and inviting. They find that sweet spot between subtle and loud, so it feels adult and distinct while still being cozy and classic.

Budget Baking

I was a little nervous to look at the price of these, but they’re so cheap. The mix (including the hemp-infused canola oil) is only $16! You’re paying just over $1 per 5mg cookie, which I think is a fabulous deal. I expected the price to be closer to $50.

An infused oil with 75mg of Delta-9 THC can cost $30+. Because this is a curated baking kit, I thought it would be a premium price. Instead, it’s ridiculously affordable, so even my budget stoners can bake these cookies. If you want a fun activity that gets you high, buying one or two of these kits on hand is perfect. You can turn a boring Sunday night into an evening of baking, munchies, and extra-fun movie marathons.

Easy-Baked

I’m not a master baker, but whipping up some cookies can be easy and enjoyable. Cycling Frog takes all the annoying parts of baking out of the way. But they add a hefty dose of THC. The Cycling Frog Take & Get Baked Cookie Mix is easy-peasy to make and will have you melting into your couch faster than butter in the microwave. So preheat the oven, get your blanket ready, and enjoy.

