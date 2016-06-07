Take Me to Your Boner: Inside Nevada’s Alien-Themed Brothel

Dennis Hof owns the majority of Nevada’s legal brothels, from the high-end world famous Bunny Ranch to the Love Ranch where Lamar Odom overdosed. The pimp caters to all kinds of men, so he naturally operates an Alien 51-themed whorehouse called the Alien Cathouse Brothel, which is aimed at paranormal enthusiasts (and long haul truckers who are welcome to use the showers).

The ranch includes rooms for sex, living spaces for prostitutes (complete with a kitchen), and a convenience store that sells alien merchandise. Inside, Hof and his girls have outfitted the sexual fantasyland with paper alien statues and bottles of strawberry syrup. Photographer Amy Lombard takes Broadly on a tour of the brothel.