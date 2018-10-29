Take Part in the World’s Biggest Anonymous Drugs Survey

You have almost definitely used drugs at least once in the last month. Might have been alcohol, might have been coke, might have been angina medication that some deep web psychonaut discovered is good at making it feel like your tongue is about to explode.

If this sounds like you, the Global Drug Survey wants to hear about your drug-taking experiences so it can continue to build a comprehensive record of how and why the world uses drugs. Over the past few years, the anonymous data the team has gathered has revealed new drug trends and information, as well as helping to inform policy and new harm reduction tip and techniques.

Videos by VICE

This year, alongside all the more general stuff, the GDS wants to know your opinion on: the value for money of various drugs; how much you trust your dealer; whether you’d spend more on “fair trade cocaine”; your experiences with the dark net; cannabis edibles; psychedelics in psychiatry; microdosing; the times you’ve been busted by the police; and warning labels for the legal cannabis industry.

Click here to take part anonymously in this year’s Global Drug Survey.

