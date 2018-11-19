Take Part in the World’s Biggest Global Drug Survey

It’s that time of year again: when the world’s biggest drug survey picks the brains of people around the globe about their recreational use of substances. The annual Global Drug Survey is run in more than 35 countries, translated into 20 languages, and typically collates data from more than 100,000 participants with the hope of “helping make drug use safer… and promoting honest conversations about drug use across the world.”

To do that, the questionnaire is looking to gain insight into which substances you’ve ingested over the past 12 months; how much, how often, and how come. More specific areas of interest for this year include how you placed pickup or delivery orders for your drugs; whether you would support a legally regulated, ethically sourced cocaine market; and whether you would accept psychiatric treatment that involved the use of drugs such as LSD, MDMA, and ketamine.

As with last year, the survey is also interested in the use of new psychoactive substances such as “legal highs”, “research chemicals”, and “bath salts”. Pill-testing—whether it be with DIY reagent kits or through drug-checking services at festivals and events—also gets a look-in, as does the conduct of police in situations where drugs are present or thought to be present.

These are important questions in a culture where drugs are so frequently used and yet so little is known about them. The entire survey takes about 20 minutes and is, of course, completely anonymous. At the time of writing, about 60,000 people have taken part. Get involved here.