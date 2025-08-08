Take-Two CEO Addresses GTA 6 Pricing Rumors

Everyone has been waiting to find out what the price of GTA 6 will be. We’ve seen speculation for a while now that it might get to as much as $100.

Some have been saying they’ll follow Nintendo (wild phrasing) by going the $80 route. But Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick might have other plans…

Videos by VICE

As reported by Gamespot, Strauss Zelnick was speaking on the Take-Two investor call when the potential $80 price of Grand Theft Auto 6 came up. Here’s some of what he said:

“We believe that any consumer experience is the intersection of the thing itself and what you paid for the thing…we want to deliver more value than what we charge for it”.

GTA 6 PRICE TALK PULLED OUT A VERY SURPRISING QUOTE

Okay, so I know that my battle cry for some time has been “The nerds with the calculators are ruining everything”, especially in the wake of unnecessary layoffs. But I’m going to take a step back and say, if you genuinely believe that, then good on you.

I’m shocked that quote came from the CEO of Take-Two, though. Given they own 2K, and well, you know how I feel about how they handle our money. But for real. That’s essentially how it should be viewed, which is entirely different than how Nintendo looks at things now.

“I would say it’s less about the strategy of pricing Mario Kart World. It’s more just whenever we look at a given game, we just look at what is the experience, and what’s the content, and what’s the value?”

That quote is from Bill Trinen, Nintendo of America’s Vice President of Product and Player Experience. See the difference? One company is reviewing the game and saying, “I think we gave them this dollar amount of content.” The other is saying, “We want you to get more than your money’s worth”.

Now, if I told you in the past to look at those quotes without the names attached, you might have flipped who said them. It remains to be seen what Take-Two will do with the price, so I don’t want to give them too much credit.

But at least it seems that they have the right idea.