Take-Two Doubles Down on GTA 6 Release Date Following Netflix Announcement

Take-Two has reaffirmed the GTA 6 release date in its latest earnings report. While discussing the newly announced Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look event on Netflix, the publisher specifically doubled down on the game’s November 19, 2026 launch.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to its latest financial report, Take-Two has reaffirmed that GTA 6 will be released on November 19, 2026. The publisher cited the recently announced Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look Netflix event as proof they are committing to the game’s current launch date.

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“With Rockstar Games’ recent announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look coming on August 27th, we believe that consumers’ passion and anticipation for the next evolution of this iconic series will grow further leading up to the title’s November 19th release date.”

What’s key here is Take-Two specifically mentioning the November 19 date in its financial report. Given that this was a statement made to investors, it signals that the publisher remains confident in the current GTA 6 release date.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Previously, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was more cagey about the game’s launch, using broader terms like “launch date” or “the release date we announced.” In comparison, this latest statement is a lot more definitive.

GTA 6 Netflix Event is the start of a new marketing strategy

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

While Take-Two didn’t reveal what will be shown during the GTA 6 Extended Look Netflix event on August 27, its latest comments might hint at how the game will be marketed leading up to launch. In , CEO Strauss Zelnick teased that Grand Theft Auto VI marketing would be different from GTA V.

Specifically, the Take-Two executive said the company would take a more modern approach to marketing the title. Instead of relying on the usual television ads, for example, it would use platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. “It will be a very significant broad-based marketing campaign. Except it will be where the audience and attention is today.”

While the GTA 6 Netflix event surprised some players, it actually lines up with the strategy Zelnick outlined back in May. With Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look now scheduled for August 27 and Take-Two once again committing to November 19, it appears the game’s major marketing campaign is finally beginning to ramp up.