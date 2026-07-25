Take Your ‘Nepo Baby’ Label and Shove It: 3 ’90s Music Stars Who Earned Their Own Legacy

The term nepo-baby has become more negative than a general descriptive term. Therefore, I intend no shade towards these artists with this list. There is truly something intriguing about the idea of a nepo-baby, and comparisons are natural. Despite their nepo-baby origins, these 90s artists made a name for themselves decades removed from their parents.

Jeff buckley

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Specifically, Jeff Buckley is a strange artist to put in the nepo-baby category. Though his father, Tim Buckley, was a famous folk artist of the 60s, Jeff didn’t know him. He met his father only once. Sadly, Tim Buckley passed away in 1975. In 1991, Jeff Buckley performed his father’s songs at a tribute concert in Brooklyn. Ultimately, this performance brought significant attention to Jeff Buckley.

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At the time, Buckley was performing frequently in small venues around the East Village, Manhattan. He signed a record deal and recorded his only studio release, Grace, in 1994. Buckley’s vocals were otherworldly, to say the least. He was a standout in the mid-90s, when alternative music had taken over the airwaves. His take on alternative was raw meets elegant. Tragically, Jeff Buckley drowned in 1997 before completing his second album. Many tracks on his debut album feel haunting following his death. “Grace”, “Last Goodbye”, “Eternal Life”, and his incredible rendition of “Hallelujah”.

jakob dylan

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Things were quite the opposite for Jakob Dylan. In a 2025 Substack post, Jakob said his father never missed a Little League game and kept every home-run ball hit. That’s a very wholesome, father/son relationship. Aside from his father being a folk icon, Jakob Dylan made a name for himself in the 1990s. He formed The Wallflowers and released his debut in 1992. Though their debut failed to chart, it served as a reminder that it’s not always what your last name is.

In 1996, the Wallflowers released the magnum opus, Bringing Down the Horse. The album peaked at No. 1 on the Heatseekers albums chart, and No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Four hit singles were released, including their No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock charts, “One Headlight”.

Wilson phillips

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This 90s group featured Carnie and Wendy Wilson, along with Chynna Phillips. Carnie and Wendy are the daughters of Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys. Chynna is the daughter of Michelle Phillips of the Mamas and the Papas. There’s a lot of nepo-baby going on here. Impressively, four out of five singles from their 1990 debut album hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Carnie and Wendy Wilson released the Christmas song “Hey Santa” in 1993. It’s still on heavy rotation during the holidays in the 2020s.

Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns