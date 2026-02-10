Taking Back Sunday Announce US Tour Dates For 2026

My god, the emo nostalgia tours just won’t stop coming. Which means, luckily for emo nostalgists like yours truly, that we get to relive our glory days (A.K.A. stewing in the bittersweet memories of jilted teen romances and constantly being called homophobic slurs by grown men) with our favorite acts from days of yore.

Taking Back Sunday is among the latest to announce a 2026 outing, dropping the news today via a sort-of buddy-comedy sketch on Instagram (watch below). The rockers will be hitting the road for a sizable spring/summer US tour, bringing old pals Bayside along for the ride.

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 11: Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday performs onstage during 2000 Trees Music Festival at Upcote Farm on July 11, 2025 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

“We first started playing shows with Bayside around Long Island and the greater tri-state area in the early 2000s… in basements and dive bars,” Taking Back Sunday said via a press release. “The shows weren’t very well attended but we were having the time of our lives. Since those days, we’ve been fortunate enough to remain friends and share labels and stages across the globe. In 2012, Bayside was kind enough to join us in celebrating our 10 year anniversary of Tell All Your Friends. After 14 years, we thought it was about damn time we hit the road with them again. We can’t wait to see you out there.”

The Taking Back Sunday and Bayside Summer Tour will kick off May 3 at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, and wrap in Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee on June 21. So far it’s mostly east coast, midwest, and southern dates—here’s hoping they extend with a west coast leg.

Why do they wear suits now? Who knows. Get the full tour routing and lineup info below.

How to get tickets to Taking back sunday’s 2026 Tour with Bayside

Artist presale begins Wednesday, February 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now! General onsale starts on Friday, February 13th at the same time.

You can also get Taking Back Sunday tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/03 – Tampa, FL @ Busch Gardens

05/09 – Monterrey, MX @ Dia Libre Festival

05/23 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk South

05/24 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk North

05/30 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino

05/31 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork *

06/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

06/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome at Virginia Beach *

06/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE *

06/06 – Jupiter, FL @ Abacoa Amphitheater *

06/08 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine *

06/09 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

06/10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland *

06/12 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

06/14 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium *

06/16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

06/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Ballpark Village *

06/19 – Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre *

06/20 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel *

06/21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

08/08 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

* = w/ Bayside