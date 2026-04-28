Taking Back Sunday Just Announced a Tour with Thrice and Saves the Day for Fall 2026

Taking Back Sunday has announced a U.S. tour for fall 2026, and they’re bringing aughts scene cohorts Thrice and Saves the Day along for the ride.

The tour kicks off in Nashville on September 16 at The Pinnacle. TBS will then go on to play Louder Than Life in Louisville and Shaky Knees in Atlanta before Thrice and Saves the Day rejoins the tour for a slew of dates that include Atlantic City, Brooklyn, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Phoenix.

Videos by VICE

Worth noting is a special concert at Red Rocks on October 14, where Taking Back Sunday will perform their 2026 album Louder Now in its entirety for its 20-year anniversary—the only stop at which they’ll play this set. The final date of the tour will be Las Vegas on October 18.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

P.S., Taking Back Sunday is kicking off their spring tour with Bayside like, imminently. Just sayin’. Find out how to get tickets to all Taking Back Sunday’s 2026 shows below.

Taking Back SUnday, Thrice, and Saves the Day: How to Get Tickets

Citi Cardmember and artist presales will commence Wednesday, April 29 at 10 AM local time. General onsale will follow on Friday, May 1 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Taking Back Sunday tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/03 – Tampa, FL @ Busch Gardens

05/09 – Monterrey, MX @ Dia Libre Festival

05/23 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk South

05/24 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk North

05/30 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino

05/31 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork *

06/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

06/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome at Virginia Beach *

06/05 – Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE *

06/06 – Jupiter, FL @ Abacoa Amphitheater *

06/08 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine *

06/09 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

06/10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland *

06/12 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

06/14 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium *

06/16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

06/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Ballpark Village *

06/19 – Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre *

06/20 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel *

06/21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

08/08 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

9/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %

9/18 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

9/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

9/23 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome %

9/24 – Wantagh, NY @ The Bay Stage at Jones Beach %

9/25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live %

9/26 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium – Outdoors %

9/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount %

9/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B %

9/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe %

10/2 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club %

10/3 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom %

10/4 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre %

10/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union %

10/8 – Tacoma, WA @ Dune Peninsula %

10/10 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater %

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square %

10/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel %

10/14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – LOUDER NOW LIVE %

10/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre %

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater %

11/14-15 – Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour



* = w/ Bayside

% – w/ Thrice, Saves The Day