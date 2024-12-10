taking-back-sunday-just-performed-with-fred-mascherino-for-the-first-time-in-17-years

Sometimes, everything you get is everything that you wanted. And, if that thing was to see Taking Back Sunday reunite with former vocalist/guitarist Fred Mascherino, then you’re in luck!

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the emo icons held their annual Holiday Spectacular at Starland Ballroom in New Jersey. During their headlining set, Mascherino came out and performed “Liar (It Takes One to Know One)” and “MakeDamnSure” — from Taking Back Sunday’s album Louder Now — with his former bandmates. Check out the footage below!

Videos by VICE

Mascherino joined Taking Back Sunday in 2003, after the exit of original co-vocalist John Nolan. He performed on two albums — Where You Want to Be (2004) and Louder Now (2006) — before leaving in 2007 to pursue other musical projects.

Notably, Brooklyn Vegan reports that ahead of the evening festivities, Taking Back Sunday played a pop-up five-song acoustic set which included a performance of “Existentialism On Prom Night” by Straylight Run, the band that Nolan started after exiting Taking Back Sunday in 2003. He later rejoined TBS in 2010.