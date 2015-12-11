Taking Drawing Lessons from Artist and Journalist Molly Crabapple

Molly Crabapple is a relentlessly prolific artist, writer, and activist. Her murals adorn the walls of famous night clubs in New York and London, and her writing has been published in Vanity Fair, Paris Review, VICE, and New York Times.

Through illustration and words, Crabapple has documented some of the most pivotal political moments of the last decade—from the 2008 recession to Occupy Wall Street to life inside Guantanamo Bay to the Syrian Civil War. Most recently, she published a memoir, Drawing Blood, that tells the story of her eclectic life and work.

VICE wanted to get a better idea of how Crabapple has built her career and seamlessly blend her art with journalism, so host Dory Carr-Harris accepted her offer of drawing lessons at her live-in studio in Manhattan’s Financial District and headed over to chat.