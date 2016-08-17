TALC Bring the Blurred Distortion of Kyushu Punk to Adelaide

Forming in Kyushu, in western Japan in 1983, Confuse were known for extreme and primitive distorted noise. Their 1984 EP Nuclear Addicts has become a Japanese hardcore classic, and the band along with GISM, Kuro, and Gasmask helped define the extreme aesthetic of 80s Japanese punk.

30- years later, Adelaide thrashers TALC take elements of Confuse’s sounds and blend it with elements of other Japanese thrash to create their own annihilating noise rock.

On their demo, the four-piece – formerly known as Wet Wipes – rip through four frantic tracks with titles such as “Government Torture” and “Depilation”.

Listen to the first half of the demo below then go and purchase the tape from No Patience.