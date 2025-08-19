Tales of Xillia Remastered Announced for PS5, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC

That was pretty anticlimactic, right? After the accidental leak, it seemed pretty obvious that Tales of Xillia was up next for Bandai Namco’s remaster treatment—and after today’s trailer drop, we know for sure.

Tales of Xillia Remastered Key Features

“Dive into the magnificent world of Rieze Maxia as either Jude Mathis, an aspiring medical student from the capital, or Milla Maxwell, a mysterious woman accompanied by four powerful spirits,” Bandai Namco writes.

Key Features to expect from the first-ever remaster of Tales of Xillia:

Two Heroes, One Destiny – Follow the paths of Milla and Jude as they embark on their daring journey through Rieze Maxia, a wondrous land where mankind and spirits coexist in harmony.

Partner Up with Dual Raid – Master the Dual Raid Linear Motion Battle System, mustering strategy and coordination to overcome action-packed battles in real-time combat—team up with allies to unleash devastating combo attacks and unlock special support skills to overwhelm your foes.

Quality-of-Life Upgrades – Explore with new quality-of-life updates, including improved graphics, an auto-save feature, the ability to toggle encounters, early shop access, and more.

An All-Around Experience – Tales of Xillia Remastered contains downloadable content, which was launched alongside the original release and includes costumes, useful items, and other fun extras. (Select licensed downloadable content not included.)

Tales of Xillia is set up weird on the Switch

I’m slightly surprised that the sequel isn’t coming with the original, especially given the hell Bandai Namco caught for reusing assets to make it. With this remaster, only the first game is coming to every major console…kind of.

Tales of Xillia Remastered is coming to the Nintendo Switch. But there isn’t a Switch 2 version or, as of this writing, a plan for a Switch 2 patch.

Bluesky user Wario 64 translated the information released by Bandai Namco, and the game is releasing at these specs:

PS5/Xbox Series: 2160p – 60FPS (Series S 1440p)

PC: 2160p – 30/60/120 fps

Switch: 1080p TV / 720p handheld – 30 fps

Look, I’m not a graphics or framerate hound, but we should at least be able to get a version optimized for the new console. But this isn’t a new issue for Bandai Namco. Tales of Graces ran at 60 fps on the Wii and dropped to 30 fps when it was ported to the Switch.

That’s insane to me, and more indication that Nintendo just needs to let the Switch go. It’s been almost 10 years. You don’t need ports of older games holding your new console back, and that is exactly what’s happening here.

Of course, there’s always the slight chance that we do get the patch down the road. But given the history, I doubt it. I just hope it goes better than the Tales of Symphonia remaster.

Tales of Xilia Remastered will be released on all consoles on October 31st, 2025.