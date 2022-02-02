Taliban Fighters Banned From Taking Their Guns to the Fairground

Taliban fighters have been told that they can no longer take their weapons to amusement parks, a spokesperson for the group has confirmed.

After seizing control of Kabul back in August, many young fighters who had never been to Afghanistan’s capital rushed to experience the city’s main attractions for the first time. A popular spot was a theme park on the edge of Kabul’s Qargha lake, where the fighters rode pedalos and hit the fairground rides, all while clutching their AK47s.

That is all about to change, however, now that the group’s leaders have formally committed to ensuring that the militant group will, from now on, strictly adhere to all fairground restrictions.

“Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are not allowed to enter amusement parks with weapons, military uniforms and vehicles,” a Taliban spokesperson tweeted. “Mujahidin are obliged to abide by all the rules and regulations of amusement parks.”

Since taking back power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has moved to assure the world that they will govern with moderation. That commitment, however, is yet to extend to women’s rights, public executions, playing music, a free press and the right to peacefully protest. But at least Taliban fighters won’t be carrying semi-automatic weapons on Ferris wheels.